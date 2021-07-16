KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to hire workers for both football season and special events.
The GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday inside the North Club on the CommunityAmerica Club Level.
Applicants are encouraged to get more information and express initial interest prior to the job fair by visiting www.chiefs.com/stadium/jobs. To be considered, applicants must be local and must be able to work all Chiefs home games as well as other major events held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including concerts. Interested applicants who are unable to attend the job fair may still apply online at www.chiefs.com/stadium/jobs.
Open positions include:
• 50/50 Sellers
• Bartenders
• Catering Supervisors
• Club Supervisors
• Club Servers
• Concession Cashiers
• Concession Stand Leads
• Concession Supervisors
• Cooks
• Corporate Event Staff
• Dishwashers
• Environmental Cleaners – Event
• Environmental Cleaners – Seasonal
• Event Security
• Event Staff
• Food Runners
• Food Service Warehouse
• Guest Service Representatives
• Pantry Coordinators
• Prep Cooks
• Retail Associates
• Retail Supervisors
• Suite Attendants
• Suite Supervisors
• Tollbooth Attendants
• Traffic Directors
Interested applicants should park in Lot G on the west side of the stadium and enter the North Club through the Founder’s Gate entrance.
