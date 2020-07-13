SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a Wendy’s dining room wall Monday evening.
Officers were called to the Wendy’s located at 1301 South Limit Avenue just before 6 p.m.
According to the Sedalia Police Department, an elderly woman sustained serious injuries and died as a result of them. An elderly man was life-flight to a local hospital with serious injuries.
It is also said that a 10-year-old had moderate injuries, two adults had minor injuries and another adult sought out his own treatment.
The department said the investigation and evidence determined the truck was traveling southbound on Limit Avenue when it left the roadway on the eastside. The truck then traveled through business frontage before striking several trees, handrails and then the front of the Wendy’s.
The driver of the truck was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Witness are encouraged to contact the Sedalia Police Department at 660-826-8100.
