JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Sedalia, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty to trying to hire a hitman to kill the victim in a statutory sodomy case.
Jon Wilson, 57, entered the plea Tuesday.
He still faces the sex charges in Pettis County.
Wilson admitted he paid $2,000 to an undercover ATF agent for the hit.
He was arrested after he went to Cabela's and bought shotgun shells to use in the murder.
