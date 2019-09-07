HENRY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man from Sedalia died in a crash that happened early on Saturday morning.
It happened at 5:30 a.m. at Route C and County Road NE 224.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1998 Infiniti was going west on Route C when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road.
The vehicle then hit a tree.
The driver, 25-year-old Cody M. Bennefeld, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.
The driver was not wearing his seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.