SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -- A burglary suspect was taken into custody at a hospital after he was shot by a Sedalia homeowner who woke up to see him in their home.
According to the Sedalia Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday in the 600 block of E. 17th Street.
When officers arrived, they found that the homeowner woken up to someone inside their home.
The suspect, Daniel Schnack, then came toward the homeowner and that homeowner shot Schnack once.
Schnack then ran away.
Additional Sedalia police officers went to the area to search for Schnack but then he was found a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center, where he was being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Schnack, who is 52, has been arrested for first-degree burglary.
The Pettis County Prosecutor has requested charges be formally filed.
