JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In the weeks that followed a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol, federal law enforcement agencies warned about potential civil unrest at state capitols, but on Tuesday the Missouri Capitol showed few signs of anything different from usual.
The Missouri House of Representatives decided to cancel its session this week due to a rising number of COVID-19 infections. The Missouri Senate continued with its schedule.
The public entrance will remain open for its regular hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., with the usual security screening for visitors.
In additional to Capitol Police, Highway Patrol troopers and park rangers provided by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources were on hand, but their presence was not glaring.
A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Public Safety noted there may be additional security measures that aren’t visible.
Visitors were sparse Tuesday afternoon. A Jefferson City couple left the building with their 4-year-old daughter. They said they noticed the added agencies but had no concerns about their safety. Their sole concern was to give their daughter a tour inside what she calls “the castle” for her 4th birthday.
“We got to go inside, and we met Jay Ashcroft and he gave you candy and let you make a state seal,” said Craig Cunningham, turning to his daughter for confirmation.
Running around the grounds was a person familiar to Kansas Citians, known as KC Superman. Michael Wheeler has been running in a get-up that includes a Superman cape and the superhero’s signature logo revised to include the name of Jesus. He said he went to Washington, D.C. last week to try to spread love during a divisive time. After returning to Kansas City in time for Sunday’s Chiefs game, he drove to Jefferson City to keep the peace in a different way, by spreading a message of cheer and togetherness.
“Let’s learn to love one another. That’s what it’s all about. Like Dionne Warwick said, what the world needs now is love sweet love,” he said.
There’s been extra security in Jefferson City for more than a week. A national bulletin warned of marches on state capitols last weekend, but no such march happened in Jefferson City.
There was a so-called “Stop the Steal” rally on the day things turned violent at the U.S. Capitol, but in Jefferson City it was just the signs, slogans and chanting, nothing out of control.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety provided the following statement about its security efforts:
The safety and security of those who work in and visit the Capitol and the surrounding area are among the highest priorities for the Department of Public Safety, Missouri Capitol Police and our security partners. While our policy is not to discuss specific details of security plans or operations, they include long-term advance planning, training, exercises and close coordination between state government and our local and federal partners. Also key is sharing regional and national homeland security and intelligence information on a real-time basis. Security operations and staffing are adapted based on available information from these and other sources.
This month, the department has been meeting with and reviewing response plans, staffing and intelligence information about potential protests and threats with all our public safety and security partners. These contacts will continue on a regular basis in the days ahead so that new information can be shared and potential adjustments can be made.
The Capitol is open to the public during normal visitor hours. Visitors to the Capitol have already observed additional staffing from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri State Park Rangers. The public may notice other agencies assisting, as well as other security measures put in place out of an abundance of caution. There may be other measures that are not seen.
Fortunately, our public safety agencies have considerable experience because the State Capitol and Jefferson City routinely attract a wide variety of large-scale public events and demonstrations.
