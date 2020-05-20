INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Residents in an Independence neighborhood say a man is doing the unthinkable in their yards! The unusual situation has even been caught on camera.
Security camera images given to KCTV5 News show a man mid-squat, with his pants down taking a number two directly in someone’s yard.
“I think it’s funny,” Independence resident Bethanie Carpenter said. “I’ve lived here 28 years and I’ve never heard anything like that.”
But others say it’s not the first time the neighborhood just north of 23rd and Noland in Independence has seen something like this.
“Oh, I’ve seen several people do it,” neighbor Michael Mixon said.
Mixon says as far as he knows, no one has done this on his property, but it has happened around his yard.
“Most of them are homeless people that are doing it. They’ll walk from this direction, take my fence line, go to the back of this park and then do their business,” Mixon said.
With a gas station around the corner, many wonder, “why.”
“Porta potties! Or knock on the door and ask somebody,” Carpenter said.
Mixon says he’s called police, but by the time they get there, the person is already gone. KCTV5 News asked Independence police to go through their records. They haven’t had any reports actually filed, but if someone was caught, police say they’d be charged with disturbing the peace or indecent exposure.
For Mixon, he just hopes someone will get to the bottom of it.
“It’s not good for the kids to see someone squatting around here. That’s for one thing. The smell, for two. And it’s just not a bathroom,” Mixon said.
Independence police also said there is a specific city ordinance on urinating in public, but it does not mention defecating.
