KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Drivers on one of the metro's busiest sections of highway will soon see some relief.
Interstate 435 from the Kansas state line all the way to the Grandview Triangle will have ten lanes open to traffic.
The highway is starting to finally look like it’s close to completion. There are left lane closures still in spots on both sides of the highway, but all that should be gone before winter weather hits.
The stretch of I-435 from the Three Trails Crossing interchange to Stateline Road was one of the most congested roadways in the metro.
For a year and half, drivers have dealt with the headaches of construction cones, crews and closures, but Missouri Department of Transportation assistant district engineer Perry Allen said the nearly complete project will help eliminate much of that stress.
“It was the highest accident corridor in the Missouri side of the district,” Allen noted. “Our target is (to be) fully functional, clear and open free flowing prior to winter. Our target date is December 20th, but the way things are going well beat that date.
The project rebuilt bridges at Wornall and Holmes and rehabilitated two more. It also added a new lane to each side of the highway, making it a 10-lane stretch of road.
After the project wraps up there shouldn’t be any more than just routine maintenance on the highway for years to come.
“It’s like a new concrete pavement, where the next maintenance cycle will be 25 years from now,” Perry explained.
MoDOT says they’re already seeing less accidents on this part of I-435 since the project started.
