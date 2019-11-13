KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You have likely seen the KCTV5 News tower over Kansas City.
It is more than 1,000 feet tall and has one of the best views in town.
About 900 feet up is where our story begins, and, for decades, secrets were hidden above Kansas City in plain sight.
"I think it's important for everybody to know where we came from," Mike De Roo said.
De Roo is an engineer at KCTV5. He has worked at the television station for 42 years. As a maintenance engineer, he spends a lot of time at the tower on East 31st Street.
In 2005, a crew was brought in by our company to take down an antenna and make room for a new digital antenna.
"I got a call on the radio from the crew up there," De Roo said. "'What do you want to do with this time capsule up here?,' the crew asked. I had no idea what he was talking about. I thought about it for a minute and I said, well bring it down."
The crew brought down an aluminum and stainless steel time capsule that says "to be opened in 2074 AD."
It survived severe spring storms, brutal humidity, ice, and snow.
Nationally, in 1974, the Watergate scandal was in full swing and President Richard Nixon resigned.
A speed limit of 55 miles per hour was signed into law, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman, and Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle" would wrap up its run at the top of the charts.
Remember, De Roo got the capsule in 2005. However, he put it under his desk. That is where it stayed for about 15 years.
"It was out of sight, out of mind," De Roo said. "Really, I'd forgotten about it."
The engineer recently cleaned out his cubicle, and De Roo found it again. He told his boss, and his boss told the KCTV5 newsroom about it. Which is why we are just now taking a peek into the past.
A slice of Kansas City life from 1974 is stuffed into this perfectly crafted capsule.
On KCEZ Stereo 95 letterhead it says:
"Greetings from the year 1974. We hope this capsule will have been found where we have installed it, near the top of KCMO televisions thousand foot tower on East 31st Street in Kansas City, Missouri. I hope you enjoy looking at what we did in the advertising business one hundred years ago. Peace be to you, Deane C. Parkhurst."
Fast forward 45 years, a quick Google search for Parkhurst was successful, and because he lives in Olathe and still has a landline, he was easy to track down.
Parkhurst was the radio station manager.
"We were celebrating the change in call letters and the new more powerful antenna system," Parkhurst said.
After a party on the plaza, a guy called "Stormy Weathers" climbed the tower and installed the capsule.
Parkhurst says he never thought he'd see the capsule again.
Besides letters to space aliens, business cards, a top 30 hit list and some souvenirs, film was left behind.
There was a car commercial for a Plymouth Duster, film from an old company picnic and a radio ad for berbiglia wine and spirits.
The fun look back makes parkhurst smile.
"This is absolutely fantastic," Parkhurst said.
However, this story does not end here. De Roo says because the capsule was technically supposed to be opened in 2074. He has an idea.
"I feel like I want to get it back on the tower," De Roo said. "That's where it belongs as long as we leave word with future employees."
