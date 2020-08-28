JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A second young person has been charged in connection with a murder that happened earlier this month.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 17-year-old Isaiah Woods-Miller has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery.
On Thursday, it was announced that 18-year-old Ivory D. Alford is facing the same charges in this case.
While investigating the Aug. 13 fatal shooting and attempted robbery of Shonay Persinger, Independence police identified Woods-Miller as a suspect.
A co-defendant told police Woods-Miller was one of the people involved.
Woods-Miller did tell police he was a lookout for the attempted robbery.
Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.