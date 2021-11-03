top story Second woman charged with dumping body in KC Updated 21 hrs ago Updated 21 hrs ago | Posted on Nov 3, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A second person has been charged with dumping a body in Kansas City. The disturbing discovery was made by an illegal dumping investigator near 37th and Oakley. Tags News Locations Kcmo More information 2 people charged in connection to homicide investigation where body was found in a plastic tote Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 3:12 KCTV5 News Update: Nov. 3, 2021 Updated 23 hrs ago We now have new information about three deaths that happened at the Wyandotte Towers in KCK. All three were discovered over two days, but only two of those are considered homicides.
