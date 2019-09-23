TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The State of Kansas has now had two reported deaths related to vaping.
State officials confirmed the second death Monday afternoon. The patient was a male over the age of 50 who had underlying health conditions.
The first Kansas death related to vaping or using e-cigarettes was a female who was alsp over the age of 50 with underlying health conditions. She died on September 10, 2019.
According to a release from the state, Kansas has seen nine probable and confirmed vaping-related cases, including the two deaths.
Five of the patients are male and four are female, with the patents ranging in age from 17 to 67 years old. All were hospitalized and five have been released from the hospital and two remain hospitalized.
