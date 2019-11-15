JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Missouri woman in her mid-50s died this week and her death is being associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products, according to the health department.
This is the second vaping-related death in Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in discussion with the woman’s treating physicians concluded that vaping was a contributing factor to her death. She was experiencing a long-standing, underlying chronic lung condition.
Since the DHSS began advising and requiring physicians to report possible lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes or vaping (which was in late August), they have found 35 cases to be confirmed or probable from throughout Missouri. They are using the case definition developed by the CDC.
“Sadly, we report the tragic impact e-cigarettes have had on another Missourian, and we send our condolences to her family,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director. “As previously stated, we encourage Missourians to follow the CDC guidance to refrain from using e-cigarette products if you are concerned about these specific health risks, especially while the investigation is ongoing.”
No infectious diseases have been identified with the illness, meaning it doesn’t spread from person to person. These lung illnesses are likely associated with a chemical exposure from vaping. Patients report e-cigarette use and similar symptoms including:
- Cough, shortness of breath or chest pain.
- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
- Fatigue, fever, or weight loss.
- Elevated heart rate.
DHSS and the CDC advise anyone using vaping products who experience the symptoms listed above to seek medical care promptly.
CDC recommends that people not use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC, particularly from informal sources like friends, family, or in-person or online dealers.
Until the relationship of vitamin E acetate and lung health is better understood, vitamin E acetate should not be added to e-cigarette or vaping products. In addition, people should not add any substance to e-cigarette or vaping products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
Anyone concerned about their health after using e-cigarettes should call the local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.
