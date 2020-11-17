KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A semi-truck has once again struck a notorious bridge in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Police Department posted a tweet Tuesday showing the crash.
The Independence Avenue Bridge continues is championship run with this semi today. pic.twitter.com/ikbA1QxbeS— kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 17, 2020
A semi-truck on Sunday also struck this bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.