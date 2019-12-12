KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The second man charged in a shooting that killed four people and wounding five others at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar has been arrested by federal agents.
Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, is now in custody. Kansas City, Kansas, police said he was taken into custody in Michoacán, Mexico. He is one of two men charged with the shooting at Tequila KC on Oct. 6.
Villanueva-Morales and Javier Alatorre, 23, have both been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and bond has been set at $1,000,000 each.
Alatorre was taken into custody the day of the shooting near the 2600 block of Quincy Street in Kansas City, Missouri, with the assistance from the FBI, ATF, and the Kansas City Police Department.
Authorities said the two men had apparently gotten into some sort of disagreement with people inside Tequila KC Bar, left, then returned with handguns.
Around 40 people were inside the small bar when gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. The gunfire sent people running for the exits, with the injured leaving trails of blood as they fled. One of the injured was trying to get a ride to the hospital when ambulances arrived.
All four men who were killed were Hispanic, but police said they do not believe the shooting was racially motivated. The shooting happened in a neighborhood with a large Hispanic population.
