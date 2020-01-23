KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A second man has been charged in a fatal Kansas City shooting during a marijuana deal that was arranged over Snapchat.
Twenty-one-year-old Damarco Watkins, of Independence was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, robbery, assault, unlawful use of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action in the September 2019 shooting that killed Robiell Avilla and wounded a second victim.
Court documents say a witness told investigators that he was with Avilla and the other victim when they went to an apartment complex after using Snapchat to arrange a purchase of marijuana. The witness said a man entered the backseat of the vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint before another suspect began shooting from outside the vehicle.
A second suspect, Jordan White, of Kansas City, was charged earlier this month with second-degree murder and other charges. White denied any involvement during questioning.
Bond is set at $200,000 for Watkins and $750,000 for White. No attorney is listed for Watkins in online court records.
One life lost and another ruined because we don't have full legalization yet. This is a tragic situation that should not have happened at all. The ultimate blame lies with the politicians that have kept this a beneficial plant illegal, the blood is on their hands.
