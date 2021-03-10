JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A second man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Monday in an Independence motel room.
According to county prosecutor's office, 29-year-old Tyler Russell from Lee's Summit has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, Independence police went to the Executive Inn & Suites motel on 40 Highway and found the victim's body in a lot of blood behind the partially opened hotel room door. That victim has been identified as Thomas Galvan.
A witness told them two men had come to the hotel to meet the victim. They pulled guns and one of them shot the victim in the head.
Before they ran away, they took some of the victim's property, including his cell phone.
Video surveillance captured the vehicle they left in, which allowed investigators to identify the owner.
Later on Monday, the vehicle owner's son told police that the suspect had one arm and identified him as Tyler Russell.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 cash.
