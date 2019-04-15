KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A second individual has now been charged in a two-decade-old cold-case murder investigation in Kansas City, Kansas.
Corey Mason, 29, was charged with first-degree felony murder in the killing of Jeff Rogers in 2008.
The charges came on April 12 from Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree’s office but were only announced Monday.
Last week, 35-year-old Daniel Kidwell of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with second-degree murder in the case.
Rogers was killed in a house on Tauromee in KCK, but he lived long enough to tell police that a group of men broke into the home then beat, shot, and stabbed him.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
