DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A second deadly accident on highway K-10 has left one person dead Monday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers were alerted to an accident around 10:50 Monday morning near mile marker 15 and the East 1900 Road exit between Eudora and Lawrence.

A vehicle ran off the eastbound lanes of K-10 and struck a bridge pillar. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed. 

The driver was identified as 85-year-old Raymond Schell of Lawrence.

This is the second deadly accident on K-10 in the same day. A similar crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday outside of Lawrence where one person crashed into a bridge pillar and died. That person's identity has not been released. 

