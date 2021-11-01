DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A second deadly accident on highway K-10 has left one person dead Monday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers were alerted to an accident around 10:50 Monday morning near mile marker 15 and the East 1900 Road exit between Eudora and Lawrence.
A vehicle ran off the eastbound lanes of K-10 and struck a bridge pillar. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was killed.
The driver was identified as 85-year-old Raymond Schell of Lawrence.
This is the second deadly accident on K-10 in the same day. A similar crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday outside of Lawrence where one person crashed into a bridge pillar and died. That person's identity has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.