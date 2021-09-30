KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After being virtual last year, Search KC volunteers are back on the streets canvassing with missing person posters to find missing and exploited children and teens.
On Thursday, volunteers visited businesses and neighborhoods in Kansas and Missouri.
Volunteer groups are each assigned to a location to share photos of missing kids and teens. They also raise awareness about exploitation and human trafficking in metro communities.
“This absolutely tugs on my heart,” volunteer Monica Elliott said. “These kids are very vulnerable and we find some adults will prey on those vulnerabilities.”
There are many reasons each volunteer wanted to join the search efforts this weekend.
“I am a nurse and I have had a lot of experience in the ER with human trafficking survivors,” volunteer Carly Mott said.
Joy Marie Chamberland partners with law enforcement to help victims of human trafficking.
“When there is a rescue, the church steps in and helps out when they can,” Chamberland said.
For one group of volunteers, their first stop was helpful. A group of young ladies recognized one of the missing teens.
“We did get some strong leads,” volunteer Amanda Runyon said. “We are on the phone with the command center and they’ll follow up with the information we gather.”
Being able to tell the young woman’s family other young people have seen her alive in the metro is meaningful.
“It is exciting because there is hope,” Runyon said. “It’s emotional.”
Volunteers also provide community members with information about signs of human trafficking.
“It's very eye opening,” Director of Search KC Maureen Reintjes said. “They don't realize that, with those that have been trafficked, that they are walking among us.”
“Because it’s in the Midwest, I think a lot of people think that we are immune to it but we are actually a bigger hub for it than anybody realizes,” volunteer Amanda Coble said.
Search KC continues Friday and Saturday. They still need volunteers to hand out missing posters around the metro. Volunteers can sign up online to participate.
