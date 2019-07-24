BRAYMER, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators won’t say why they are searching this property, but KCTV5 News did detective work and discovered it was connected, at one point at least, with a man who served federal prison time for cattle fraud.
Also on Wednesday, authorities searched an open area by the Holt exit off I-35. The missing persons investigation ramped up when someone saw their rental pick up in the area with the lights on and engine running. That was on Monday, the day after they missed their flight.
The brothers own Diemel Livestock in Wisconsin and travel to other states to buy cattle.
A relative told a Wisconsin TV station they were in Northwest Missouri to visit clients they buy from. The elder brother’s wife said he called her Sunday morning saying he was headed to a client’s property, and after that, all of her calls and texts were unanswered.
KCTV5 News has tried reaching family to ask if the address is where they were going, but haven’t heard back.
KCTV5 News did comb through the court records from the 2014 cattle fraud investigation, which listed this as a place where the convicted man stored equipment, and the Diemels were not among a list of victims in that case.
Investigators said they are limiting what they release to protect the integrity of the investigation. A case squad spokesman did say they have not made any arrests and have not yet located the brothers.
