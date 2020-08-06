LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in the Memphis area are searching for a missing Overland Park woman.
Her name is Marilane Carter. She’s a wife and mother of three.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Abby Dodge spoke with law enforcement about where they are in the search for her.
Marilane left her house in Overland Park this past Saturday, Aug. 1 around 8:15 p.m. Police said she was headed to Birmingham, Alabama.
She has family in Alabama who say she kept in contact during her drive, but they stopped hearing from her when she got to Memphis.
The Overland Park Police Department said someone in Southaven, Mississippi -- which is just south of Memphis -- said they saw her at a Shell gas station.
Deputies in West Memphis, Arkansas, said they searched for Marilane and her car along the Mississippi River but didn’t turn up anything.
She is listed as a missing and endangered person, but Overland Park police said there is no reason to believe she’s been harmed.
“Right now, the family is really concerned for her welfare,” said John Lacy with the OPPD. “They just want her to reach out to her family and also contact the local law enforcement wherever she’s at. We just hope she comes back safely.”
Her family describes her as a gracious person.
“She loves people,” said Brady McLaughlin, her brother-in-law. “She loves her family. She loves God.”
She is an active member of the Leawood Baptist Church, where her husband Adam is the pastor. There will be a vigil held outside the church tonight as people hope for her safe return. That was organized by the "Find Marilane" Facebook Group.
Carter's husband is currently in Memphis helping to look for her.
“We’ve been encouraged by thousands of people praying, shares, messages and encouragement," McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said she had made a quick decision last weekend to find help for her mental health.
“Here, she seemed pretty aggressive and determined to try and get the help before it was too late,” he said. “I applaud her for that.”
McLaughlin recalled the moment their lines went silent during her trip. “Very scary situation,” he said. “At that point, we realized that this had taken on a whole new level of significance.”
Her family is holding on to their faith.
“We are just praying that God orchestrates a safe return of Marilane to us and to her family,” McLaughlin said. “Her husband and kids love her very much and they are ready for mommy to be home.”
“My hope is that this is a big misunderstanding and maybe she’s at a facility getting the help that she needs now and that she’s safe,” he said. “Until we know that, we’re having to keep all options on the table.”
That includes one where she holds her children again.
