BRAYMER, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators won’t say why they are searching a property in Caldwell County, but KCTV5 News did detective work and discovered it was connected, at one point at least, with a man who served federal prison time for cattle fraud.
Authorities searched an open area by the Holt exit off I-35. The missing persons investigation ramped up when someone saw their rental pick up in the area with the lights on and engine running. That was on Monday, the day after they missed their flight.
The brothers, Nick and Justin Diemel, own Diemel Livestock in Wisconsin and travel to other states to buy cattle.
A relative told a Wisconsin TV station they were in Northwest Missouri to visit clients they buy from. The elder brother’s wife said he called her Sunday morning saying he was headed to a client’s property, and after that, all of her calls and texts were unanswered.
KCTV5 News did comb through the court records from the 2014 cattle fraud investigation, which listed this as a place where the convicted man stored equipment, and the Diemels were not among a list of victims in that case.
KCTV5 News talked to friends and family, and they have a message.
“We’re hoping to find them,” Robb Chipp who is an employee of the missing brothers, said.
“We’re driving around and just helping the best we can,” Rob Krull who is the cousin of the missing brothers, said.
Chipp and Krull immediately hopped in a truck and headed to Missouri.
“We drove through the night, no sleep. I think we didn’t sleep for two days,” Chipp said.
Authorities wouldn’t say if the property they are searching is one the brothers were visiting, cautious not to impede the investigation.
Before KCTV5 News’ chopper was told to leave, we could see a large command post van, with a tent set up for investigators and a controlled burn pile still smoldering with debris, though it’s unclear if that is connected.
Friends and family were grateful for the large law enforcement effort, with numerous agencies assisting, but worried the public effort was focusing on the wrong forum.
“The Facebook page isn’t the right place to give the information on. There’s a lot of rumors that have been started on there. If you have a tip, call law-enforcement,” Chipp said.
Nick Diemel has a wife and four children waiting at home for him. Justin has a girlfriend who is worried sick. Their parents are also on edge.
A deputy told KCTV5 News they will be actively searching through the night.
Investigators said they are limiting what they release to protect the integrity of the investigation. A case squad spokesman did say they have not made any arrests.
