Osawatomie police seek missing 18-year-old with autism

Bryant A. Clancy was last seen by his mother sometime around midnight Tuesday in his room in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue.

 Osawatomie Police Department

OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old who is autistic.

Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville says Bryant A. Clancy was last seen by his mother sometime around midnight Tuesday in his room in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has security cameras in or around Osawatomie to check from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Clancy is 5’10” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a small scar on his nose and one on his forehead. His family said he is wearing a blue Kansas Jayhawks shirt and a dark winter jacket. He is wearing either sweatpants or blue jeans.

Stuteville says since Clancy is autistic, he should not be approached. If seen, please contact the Osawatomie Police Department at 913-755-2101.

