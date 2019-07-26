BRAYMER, MO (KCTV) -- Family and friends are still waiting for answers in the search for two Wisconsin brothers who were reported missing after traveling to Missouri.
The search that’s been going on since Sunday, is now being conducted across two Missouri counties – both Clinton and Caldwell.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says a rental car being used by 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel was found Monday abandoned in a commuter parking lot in Holt. The two men had been to Caldwell and Clinton counties on business.
Nicholas Diemel's wife, Lisa Diemel, said she last spoke to her husband on Sunday. She said the brothers own a livestock a company and were visiting farms in Missouri.
She says their family is still hopeful.
“Our oldest who ... I think they understand the seriousness. The younger two just miss their dad. They cry for him. They ask where he is," said said.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says investigators searched a property near Braymer where the brothers met with clients. The man who owns it was found guilty on cattle fraud charges in 2015. The Diemel brothers weren’t victims of that case. Family and friends say they couldn’t tell KCTV5 News if they had contracts with that specific farm currently.
Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish says law enforcement officers have conducted multiple searches in both counties. Fish says they are checking buildings, ponds and waste piles, but have not yet found anything.
Lisa Diemel said her husband said the brothers were going to someone's house to look at calves on Sunday. She knew something was wrong when the brothers didn't get make their return flight later that day.
No other details were released about the men's disappearance.
Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the surrounding community came together Thursday night to help support the family of two missing men.
Welcome to the discussion.
