OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — Police are releasing new information in the case of an Overland Park pastor’s wife who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.

When Marilane Carter left her home at the beginning of August, she told her family she was going to Alabama, but no one has seen her since.

Her disappearance has launched an investigation across three states, and investigators on Friday shared a few new nuggets of information in what they are describing as a “unique” missing persons case.

Detectives said Carter was heading to Alabama on August 1 to visit her sister in Mobile, noting Friday that at one point she was going to fly south instead of drive but changed her plans at the last minute.

She passed through a few stops in Missouri, but the last place authorities have been able to ping her phone was in West Memphis, Arkansas. Carter stopped for gas there, and detectives on Friday said they've confirmed that video was from August 2.

Carter’s last ping was somewhere near the Mississippi River, but that's where the trail ends. Search teams in Arkansas are scanning the river now but have not found anything.

Police have stressed that at this point they believe Carter left her home on her own, and even though the circumstances are strange they don't suspect a crime.

“I want to stress that this is not an active criminal investigation. We are simply trying to help the family locate Marilane Carter and bring her back to her children, to her husband, to her parents. They’re all worried sick about her,” detective Blake Larsen said. “I would like to also say that a lot of the people on social media that are suggesting things, you know, nefarious, are not helping the case.”

Police said they'll keep working this case as long as they keep receiving new tips.