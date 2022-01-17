KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Monday, people across the nation commemorated the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Locally, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Greater Kansas City Chapter held a mass to celebrate his contributions. The theme of the program was “Freedom and Justice Now!” The event spread a message to those attending that one of the most powerful ways to honor King is to continue his push for equality.
“The spirit of oneness, the spirit of peace, the spirit of justice and the spirit of rising up,” is what Rev. Dr. Faith Allen, Senior Pastor of Jamison Memorial Temple CME Church in KCMO, described in her opening prayer.
The service was organized by the clergy-centered, non-violent direct-action group Dr. King founded in 1957. The SCLC’s local chapter led a civil disobedience action in Jefferson City in 2014 as part of the Medicaid expansion movement. In 2017, they placed a $15/hour living wage ordinance on the ballot for Kansas City.
“Advancing the cause of poor people in the city…was Dr. King's primary goal when he was assassinated in 1968,” said SCLC-GKC’s Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard. “Racial equality has several spectrums. There is racial equality with respect to education, racial equality with respect to economics, racial equality with respect to voting, and all of those areas in this day and age, we see that they are under siege.”
“It’s about remembering. And when we forget history, we're doomed to repeat it,” said SCLC-GKC Board member Bishop Frank Douglas. “If we can remember some words from Dr. King’s last speech, he said, ‘We have some challenging days ahead.’ In this year, we have some challenging days ahead.”
Howard said the SCLC has put on a celebration for King since 1969. The Greater Kansas City Chapter was chartered in 1972. This year marks their 50th year as a chapter.
(0) comments
