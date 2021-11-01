KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- School districts across the metro are making changes to attract and retain staff.
KCTV5 looked into which districts are increasing pay and adding benefits.
The Raytown School District has its own wellness center, complete with fitness equipment, a full time doctor and physical therapist. After seeing the mental health challenges staff faced during the pandemic, the district added a full-time counselor, too.
“So, we’re trying to show them that we appreciate them and that we understand,” said Dr. Marlene DeVilbiss, Raytown Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “While we fully can’t make them feel better, I think we can at least show them we are trying.”
Raytown teachers, substitutes, bus drivers and food service workers will see a strong financial bump, too.
Teachers who cover a class during their plan period are compensated. Bus and food service workers are getting an attendance bonus. Raytown upped pay for school nurses.
DeVibliss said more changes and staff appreciation events are in the works.
“Being in the school system is still a really positive place to be and that we just have to get through the pandemic and the fallout of it,” DeVilbiss said. “It’s a challenge that I think all industries are facing right now, so you just have to keep trying.”
Wellness, both mental and physical, is a focus for many districts in our area.
Excelsior Springs Deputy Superintendent Jaret Tomlinson said because of the district’s size and location, it is thinking outside the box.
“You know, we’re not as large as North Kansas City or Liberty. So, we are probably not going to be able to compete with them pay-wise, head to head,” Tomlinson said. “So, we have to be a little creative.”
They’re offering community center memberships to their staff.
Last year they lengthened the school day to shorten the school year. Now, they’re offering some of the highest salaries in the metro for substitute teachers: $200 a day.
“People ask us all the time, ‘Why do you pay so much for subs?’ The importance is, it’s not just to get the subs in, but it’s actually a benefit for our staff because if we can get high quality subs in,” Tomlinson said. “And, I think it’s a different approach than we’ve had in the past, but I think if we’ve learned something from Covid; it’s that people’s personal lives matter just as much.”
Excelsior Springs isn’t alone. Other districts reported the following changes to KCTV:
KCPS
- $5,000 incentive to teach math, science, special ed, Spanish and English.
- Long term subs receive benefits through 2021-2022 school year
- Subs paid $150-200/day
Fort Osage
- $500 bonus to drivers who work 5+ days/month
- $75 to substitute teachers who work 10 days/month
- Additional leave for full-time employees through 2021
Hickman Mills
- Increase paraprofessional base pay to $16.50 by 2023
- Starting next week subs will get a pay increase
- Ranging from $136-$170
