OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Blue Valley School District is on a two-hour delayed start Thursday so students, staff and families can practice when there is inclement weather.
The district says the two-hour delayed start will be used when temporary adverse weather conditions exist, including high winds, cold temperatures or unfavorable road conditions.
"Two-hour delayed starts maximize instructional time with students rather than closing for the entire day," the district says. "In the event of a two-hour delayed start, all school start times will be delayed by two hours. All morning bus pick-up times will also be delayed by two hours. Schools will end their day at the regular time and after-school bus routes will operate on their normal schedule."
Following the practice day, the district will review and learn what can be improved upon.
During the delayed start, school will end at the regularly scheduled time.
