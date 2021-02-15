FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – With recommendations of conserving power and rolling blackouts causing families to temporarily lose power, schools are canceling virtual classes.
Schools like Olathe, Blue Valley, and Kansas City Kansas are changing their initial cancelation of in person learning to no virtual classes.
Evergy says, “Beginning on February 15 at 12:15 p.m., Evergy will begin to turn off electricity to blocks of customers for approximately 30 – 60 minutes. Once the period has concluded, power will be restored to the impacted area. The emergency outages will then rotate to another portion of Evergy’s service area. Power will cycle off and on periodically until the reduction is no longer required by the SPP. With these extreme cold temperatures, equipment may not operate as intended. As a result, outages could last longer than 30 - 60 minutes.”
Some ways you can preserve energy:
- Dress in layers to stay warm and lowering the thermostat
- Reduce your water heater temperature to 120 degrees
- Seal any leaks around doors and windows
- Close blinds and curtains to keep heat inside
- Reduce chores that use a lot of energy like laundry or washing dishes
- Make sure your filters are clean on your furnace
