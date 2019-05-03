RICHMOND, MO (KCTV) – School officials in Richmond, Missouri, confirmed to KCTV5 News Friday evening that a student has had a positive initial test for measles.
Superintendent Mike Aytes confirmed that the positive test involved an elementary student.
Aytes did note that the initial testing has not be confirmed by the state testing lab, however.
Missouri is one of 22 states in which the CDC has confirmed cases of the measles so far in 2019. As of April 26, there have been 704 confirmed cases across the country.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
