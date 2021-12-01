school bus crash.jpg

The incident involving the school bus as seen on the KC SCOUT system.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Raytown school bus and a motorcycle were involved in an injury crash on 350 Highway on Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police and emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision on 350 Highway just south of 63rd Street at 7:24 a.m., in which the bus ended up sideways partially onto the median area, with the motorcycle underneath.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus' driver and one student were the only people on the bus at the time. Neither was injured, according to the Raytown School District.

One lane of traffic was slowly getting past the school bus following the collision. The bus and motorcycle were both removed from the scene about an hour later.

