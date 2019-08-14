KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A school bus, that had only the driver in it, hit three parked cars Wednesday.
Police are investigating after a school bus drifted off the road and hit three parked cars in the 2500 block of Van Brunt just before 2:30 p.m.
The driver of the bus was the only occupant on the bus at the time and no one was injured.
