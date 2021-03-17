KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We're expecting strong storms for the Kansas City metro on this Wednesday, particularly in the morning hours.
A cluster of storms that gathered to our southwest is now entering our area, as of 4:30 a.m. Brief wind gusts and hail are the greatest threats.
We are tracking a 90 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be severe. We will likely see a wave of storms to begin the day, then another round of widespread storms Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures today are expected to remain steady all day in the middle-to-upper 40s.
Colder air will work into this storm system by Thursday morning. We are tracking a 60 percent chance for rain and snow showers Thursday. Some snow could stick to grassy surfaces.
