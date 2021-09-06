INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Scanner audio from the opening minutes of a shooting that injured four juveniles at SantaCaliGon captured early efforts by responding officers and emergency medical crews to help victims, seek the suspect, and control a festival that hosted thousands of people on Sunday.
The first call came out at 11:01 p.m., with an officer exclaiming, "Gunshots at the carnival!" That was followed by a tone-out for emergency crews and a call of at least one shooting victim.
By the time the scene had settled down, four juveniles had been shot, all suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still seeking the suspected shooter, described as a black man in a gray hoodie, around 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, wearing a black mask.
Responding officers quickly cleared the way for oncoming medical crews, who transported to victims to multiple different hospitals. Those officers also helped corral festival-goers at or near the scene.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. Eyewitnesses who spoke with KCTV5 said they saw some commotion before the shots rang out.
"A lot of fights going on. It was a lot of girls fighting. It was people getting pepper-prayed. It was a lot going on," said festival-goer Stasia Sambol. "But usually when stuff liek that goes on, I don't think gunshots would happen. But when that happened, there were some dudes arguing too."
No one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They will be adding more officers to the area, as they don't plan to postpone the last day of the event.
