OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Southbound lanes of I-35 are now open at Old 56 Hwy. after a tanker fire early Thursday morning.
The tanker was hauling diesel fuel but the cargo was not involved.
Olathe police say the rear axle of a tractor trailer caught fire about 1:15 a.m. while traveling south on the interstate. The vehicle pulled to the side of the highway.
UPDATE - SB I-35 has reopened at Old-56 in @CityofOlatheKS. Backups should start to ease up in the next 10 minutes. I don't think you'll need an alternate route anymore. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/rpNyITvh9Z— Bill HurrelbrinKC (@BillKCTV5) February 27, 2020
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without any issues.
