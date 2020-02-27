Olathe police say the rear axle of a tractor trailer caught fire about 1:15 a.m. Thursday while traveling south on the interstate. The vehicle pulled to the side of the highway.

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Southbound lanes of I-35 are now open at Old 56 Hwy. after a tanker fire early Thursday morning.

The tanker was hauling diesel fuel but the cargo was not involved.

Tanker fire closes SB I-25 at Old 56 Hwy. into early morning rush hour

Olathe police say the rear axle of a tractor trailer caught fire about 1:15 a.m. while traveling south on the interstate. The vehicle pulled to the side of the highway.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without any issues.

