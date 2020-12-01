SAVANNAH, MO (KCTV)-- Passing through Savannah, Missouri the school mascot is hard to miss. The image is spray painted on sidewalks. Businesses from a health food store to a bowling alley adorn the name: Savages.
“Learn how the word savage was used and you tell me if you want your kids wearing shirts that say savage,” 2011 Savannah graduate Michaela Lent said.
Lent is part of the Cheyenne-Arapahoe and Kickapoo nations. Her mother is Kickapoo and father Cheyenne-Arapahoe.
She went to school kindergarten through 12th grade in Savannah, but now lives in St. Joseph.
“When you’re a child growing up, it’s like you kind of just assume that’s just the way things are. And you kind of look around and think it’s never going to change. It’s just the way it is,” she said.
Lent says her mother always scoffed at the mascot growing up and told her four native children it was a derogatory term.
Lent says her classmates definitely made the connection between the mascot and her heritage.
“It was nothing like hateful. I don’t think their intentions were to make me feel terrible, I would hope not. But they definitely joked around a little bit too much. Like ‘oh do your live on a reservation?’ ‘Do they live in teepees? And asking if I would do a rain dance so the football game would continue not be canceled,” she said. “And just hearing that over and over and constantly letting it go. It’s just, I don’t know, just a lot to carry, you know?”
When protests erupted over across the country this summer over racial justice and equality, lent was inspired.
“Well what can I change in my community? And this was the first thing I thought of. I’m like well this is not OK. This is definitely a racial slur and should not be there. And if we’re going to talk about equality than this needs to go,” she said.
She brought the issue to the school board in July.
“We have been here and I’ve been the Savannah savages for as long as I can remember. As long as I know about,” Savannah Schools Communications Director and school board secretary, Jess Gillet said.
About 30 people spoke out on the issue both in support of, and against, changing the mascot at the first board meeting when it was brought up.
“It really riled up the community on both ends of the spectrum. It’s just kind of been one of those things that’s lit a fire under the community,” Gillet said.
The school board decided to create a mascot committee to research the history of the Savages, what changing the mascot would mean and cost, and whether there’s a way to keep it, but be more respectful.
The committee will have an equal number of people on both sides of the debate.
“It’s not going to hurt anyone if we take it away. But it is hurting people if we keep it,” Lent said.
KCTV5 News spoke with more than a dozen people in town who wanted to keep the mascot the same, but none wanted to do an interview on the record.
An online petition to keep Savannah Savages has more than 2,600 signatures and hundreds of comments from people proud to be Savages. There are a few comments suggesting people who are not proud of it, to move elsewhere.
“My siblings, when they were in Hiawatha, it was the Redskins. So they were Redskins there, then they come here and they’re Savages. And people tell us if we don’t like it, move. So what? We go to Saint Joe and be the Central Indians? It’s everywhere. It’s a problem everywhere,” Lent said.
Hiawatha has since changed their mascot to the Redhawks since Lent’s older siblings went to school there.
Earlier this year the Kansas City Chiefs, which obviously has a huge fanbase in Savannah, banned headdresses and face paint in an effort to better celebrate Native American culture.
Lent says those things are a start.
She believes changing the mascot in Savannah would be a first step to making everyone feel welcome there.
The next step would be teaching everyone the history of Native Americans in the area, and not leaving out the ugly parts; such as the Indian Removal Act of 1830, the ethnic cleansing it entailed, and the Platte Purchase.
“Because we really are only told one side of history, Lent said. “If this is supposed to be melting pot, we need to acknowledge all backgrounds. And not just the white story.”
