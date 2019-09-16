FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As of Sunday, the average price for gas was $2.56 per gallon. That’s down 15 cents from July. But with this weekend’s news, you could see a jump in how much you pay at the pump.
Analysts say gas prices could rise 10 to 25 cents per gallon as a result of the disruption in oil production. However, President Trump says he’d release oil from the country’s reserve if needed.
“This is not the 1970s oil embargo, this is not the 1990s with Iraq invading Kuwait. We are now a net oil exporter, which means that the American market is much better protected," Marc Short, the Spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence, said.
But what does that mean? 2018 was a huge year for U.S Petroluem. It jumped 16% last year. The Department of Energy says it’s a new record and states like Kansas helped get the U.S to the top spot.
All of the green and orange you see here are places where oil in Kansas comes from.
Falling squarely in the top 10 oil-producing states, Kansas produced more than 92,000 barrels of crude oil a day in just June of this year.
Missouri only produced 6,000 barrels the entire month. KCTV5 News wanted to know where exactly the oil from Kansas goes, but the Kansas Geologic Survey did not return our calls.
But nationwide, the U.S exported over seven million barrels of petroleum per day last year and all that was split between 190 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.