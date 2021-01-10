KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man who was shot on Saturday died this morning.
According to the KCPD, officers went to the 11400 block of Grandview Road just after noon for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot who had sustained gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, which is how he remained overnight. Officers were told this morning that he had died from his injuries.
The scene was processed for evidence yesterday.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.