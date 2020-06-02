KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - During ongoing protests and unrest in Kansas City over the last four days, police were firing tear gas canisters and other less-lethal projectiles. KCTV5 News spoke to people in the crowd who were injured during protests on the Plaza.
Some protesters are still recovering from injuries from this weekend’s protests. We want to let you know, in this report you will see photos of their injuries.
Casey Tubman took video of protesters helping Humberto Gonzalez. They carried him to a safer location after he was injured on Saturday when he joined a protest to voice anger about the death of George Floyd and call for change to end police brutality.
“They were firing over his head. He looked forward and a tear gas canister, from the best he could tell, was fired directly at him,” said Eddie Gartland whose friend was injured. “He felt an extreme pain in his leg. He stumbled backward. His leg gave out.”
Eddie Gartland, who is a friend of Gonzalez’s, drove him to the Kansas City VA Medical Center for treatment. He says Gonzalez’s injury required surgery. He will need ongoing physical therapy for a compound fracture to his tibia and fibula.
“He was losing a significant amount of blood,” Gartland said. “He was screaming his bone was exposed. His bone was showing through his leg.”
Another friend of Gartland’s was also hit by another type of less lethal round that same night. His friend’s wound to the back of his head required stitches. Police say officers used hard plastic rounds and bean bag rounds during the protests.
“Was shot in the head with something. He didn’t know what it was. He immediately ducked for cover. He took his hat off and started bleeding profusely from the back of the head,” Gartland said.
According to police, they used less-lethal munitions after people in the crowd threw objects at them during this weekend’s protests. Tuesday night, KCTV5 News asked police questions about how tear gas should be deployed.
“When we have 300-400 people, we try to find an area where we can put it where we won’t cause any injury,” Deputy Chief of Patrol Bureau for the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Karl Oakman said.
Gonzalez’s friends, who are raising funds to help with the cost of his medical bills, wanted to shed light on what happened to him and others on the Plaza.
“To continue to hold people accountable for their actions,” Gartland said. “To draw attention to what has actually been going on down there.”
Anyone who believes excessive force was used against them or that officers violated policies can report complaints to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s Office of Community Complaints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.