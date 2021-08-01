OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Saturday night crash involving a pedestrian.
Olathe police responded to the intersection of Old 56 Highway and Parker street around 9:39 p.m. Saturday. There they found a 63-year-old male pedestrian who had been struck by a car.
No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
