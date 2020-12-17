FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Mark your calendars for Santa!
KCTV5 News will be hosting a Facebook Live with the jolly man himself from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. It's a great opportunity for the kids to ask him some questions during the event.
When the Facebook Live goes underway, feel free to submit your questions -- anything you'd ever want to know about matters of the North Pole, such as:
- How fast is your sleigh?
- How tall are the elves?
- How do you go to so many houses in one night?
Or whatever you've ever wanted to know about Saint Nick!
So join us Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on the KCTV5 Facebook page for this special Facebook Live with Santa Claus hosted by KCTV5's own Carolyn Long.
