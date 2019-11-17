KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A day of glamour to make someone else’s day easier was the name of the game at The Glam Room in Kansas City today and we got to check it out.
Packed with patrons on a Sunday, things didn’t look that much different than any other day at The Glam Room. However, today was different because on this day stylists donated their talents and clients donated cash.
“We and the team think about what we do every day,” Carl Glorioso said. “We use our hands and stand on our feet. Just fitting that we give back to an organization that helps people with disabilities.”
For a $25 donation, clients were treated to a cut and style. The money is all going to The Whole Person, an organization that helps people with disabilities right here in Kansas City.
“We have programs and services at The Whole Person to help people with disabilities remain in their homes, live independent, and live their day-to-day life,” said Ashley Frerking.
Glorioso said his staff was delighted to donate their time and said the decision to do so was easy.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s being able to showcase what we do and give back to the community. We love making people beautiful and right now, around the holidays, it’s a good time to give back and make someone feel better about themselves.”
Raffles were also held throughout the day to win baskets of beauty products.
