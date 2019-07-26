FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A voluntary recall has been issued for certain kinds of taco seasoning over concerns about salmonella contamination.
The FDA announced the recall for Great Value and HEB seasonings from Kansas-baed Williams Foods LLC.
The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located in Washington, DC and the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV and WY.
Williams Foods said they were notified by Mincing Spice Co., that a portion of a specifically identified lot of cumin that they supplied to us was tested by one of their customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with salmonella.
"To date we have not had any reported illnesses as a result of this issue and are conducting this recall voluntarily out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our customers," the company said.
The affected products are listed on the table above and can be identified by the product name, product number, product size and code date printed on each package. No other products are affected by this recall.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
