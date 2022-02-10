KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A ordinance aimed at undocumented immigrants that was five years in the making was passed by the Unified Government Commissioners on a 6-to-4 vote.
The law has two components.
One would provide municipal ID cards for those who don’t have state or federal identification like a driver’s license or passport.
The other would prevent KCK police from assisting immigration authorities unless the help is needed to address a public safety threat or enforce criminal laws that are not related to immigration. It codifies what police say is already their current practice.
Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree praised the ordinance prior to the vote, issuing the following written statement:
I am in full support of the Safe and Welcoming Ordinance in Kansas City Kansas, because it will help bring real criminals to justice. It will assist witnesses of crime, that may not be citizens, to cooperate with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office.
The ordinance limits when police can assist federal immigration authorities, but it does not apply to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office runs the jail. Sheriff Daniel Soptic told commissioners when people are booked into jail, guards are alerted to any federal immigration warrants and do contact ICE to report that they have the wanted individual in custody. However, he said, they do not detain anyone on an ICE warrant. They are only held until they are released or post bond on the local violation.
More than a dozen people presented public comment both for and against the law Thursday night. Commissioners debated for hours. One sticking point concerned who would vet applications for and issue the IDs. The ordinance specifies it would be done by a 3rd-party non-profit selected through a request for proposals. The concern was about the ability to oversee or audit how they handle the process. Commissioner Christian Ramirez countered that is something they could stipulate in the contract.
There was discussion of postponing the vote for another month. The vote on that was tied. Mayor Tyrone Garner cast the tie-breaking vote against postponing.
The following commissioners voted no on the ordinance: Burroughs, Townsend, Kane and Stites.
Kane prefaced the standard “no” in the roll call vote with an indignant cry of “I will not follow you on this!”
KCTV5 also asked the police chief and sheriff for their position on the ordinance.
Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic wrote the following:
The “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance does not apply to or dictate how the Sheriff’s Office operates because it is a municipal ordinance. Kansas state statutes define the role of the Sheriff and based on those statutes is how we will continue to operate. The Sheriff has a duty to provide a safe community for everyone that resides in Wyandotte County and we will continue to be vigilant in that endeavor.
Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman wrote the following:
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is committed to making all of our citizens safe, and feel safe. We are neutral regarding the Safe and Welcoming Ordinance as it does not affect our day-to-day operations or relationship with federal partners.
