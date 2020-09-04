BELTON, MO (KCTV) – Ruskin High’s game against Belton that was scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
The Hickman Mills C-1 School District posted about the cancellation on Facebook and said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the players, coaches and fans.”
The non-conference game had been scheduled to happen Friday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. in Belton at the Southwick Stadium.
Belton also posted about the cancellation, saying that it came following “recommendations from medical professionals.”
Tonight was also set to be senior night for the BHS Dance Team. That will now be rescheduled.
The Belton school district said, “While we are disappointed we won’t get to see our Pirates shine in the 2020 home opener, we recognize the greater need for ensuring the health and safety of all participants. We wish the Eagles well and look forward to an opportunity to face them on the gridiron in the future.”
