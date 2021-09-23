JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Descendants of the people buried at the Greens Chapel Cemetery north of Grain Valley are trying to figure out what to do about more than 20 damaged tombstones.
Kenneth Adams, the president of the cemetery board, said someone knocked them over around Labor Day. A hired groundskeeper had spotted them when he went to mow.
"He noticed some of them overturned," Adams said. "Some them could way 700 to 1000 pounds."
Adams and others on the board have dated the cemetery back to the 1820s. He said it was one of the oldest in the county.
"This goes back to the pioneer days," he said.
To lift the tombstones back into place could require heavy machinery, costing thousands of dollars and risking further damage to the grounds.
"This is kind of a cheap shot," Adams said. "We don't have a lot of security out here and we're on a tight budget."
People living near the cemetery were upset about the damage, too. Dennis Danley's house stands where the old chapel used to be, overlooking the cemetery.
"The idea of doing this to a cemetery," he said, shaking his head. "That's sacred. It's a sacred place, really."
The Jackson County Sheriff is still investigating the vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.