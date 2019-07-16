KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A group of young adults is braving the summer heat while they run from one coast to the other. A team is running from San Francisco to Baltimore to raise money for the Ulman Cancer Foundation.
The team is over halfway done with their 4,000-mile run, and Tuesday, they’re taking the day off to remember why every mile matters.
Madison Nasteff is one of the 21 people trekking across the country for cancer.
“The team is awesome. It’s kind of hard to believe we just met four weeks ago,” Nasteff said.
They switch off running, covering about 15 miles per person, per day. Nasteff is from Liberty, and the weather is giving her a warm welcome home.
“Oh man, Kansas City’s been rough. Definitely, especially coming from Colorado where it’s nice and cool, and then getting hit by the Midwest,” Nasteff said.
Tuesday, the group took a break from the heat. They handed out notes of encouragement to cancer patients at Research Medical Center.
Tiffani Kintchen is battling colon cancer. She’s also a track coach and said the athletes can understand the perseverance it takes to fight cancer better than most.
“I know, coming from a track world, what it’s like when you have that last mile and you have to go and you’re pushing and you’re fighting,” Kintchen said. “We need people to not be defeated by our cancer, but to keep life simple for us. Give us your smiles and your conversations. It’s what gives us hope. It’s what inspires us.”
Nasteff said meeting cancer survivors like Kintchen across the country shows her there are a few things tougher than taking on 4,000 miles.
“The physical part, while it’s difficult, kind of pales in comparison to the emotional journey all of us have been through,” Nasteff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.