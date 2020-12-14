KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Another Sunday night of burnouts and donuts is frustrating to people who live and work downtown.
For the second week in a row, groups of cars blocked Grand Street near the T-Mobile Center as drivers performed noisy stunts around 10 p.m.
Clay Hendrix heard the commotion and left his apartment to take a look.
"There were cars speeding up and down the road," he recalled, "Cars going up and down the wrong side."
Hendrix later left after one car came within a few feet of him. He said some drivers were trying to attempt bootleg turns.
"They were trying to flip around in the middle of the street," he said. "They weren't very good at it."
Hendrix and others worry the repeated stunts are inconsiderate at best, unsafe at worst.
"It definitely gets out of control," Hendrix said.
A spokesperson for KCPD said that, like the previous weekend, officers broke up this event calmly to avoid drivers speeding away.
Officers declined an interview Monday, but said that one car was towed. Police received no reports of injuries or property damage.
