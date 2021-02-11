KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- The new Kansas City Monarchs franchise has its first big-name player, signing Royals World Series hero Christian Colon to a contract for the 2021 baseball season.
The Kansas City T-Bones, a Major League-affiliated independent league team, changed their name to the Monarchs last month.
Colon is probably best known for his game-saving heroics during the 2014 MLB Playoffs and the 2015 World Series for the Royals. He drove in the tying run in extra innings of the team's opening round elimination game in 2014, and drove in the run that gave the Royals their first World Series win in 30 years, in the 12th inning of Game 5 against the New York Mets.
The Royals selected the Puerto Rican-born infielder fourth overall in the 2010 MLB Draft out of Cal State-Fullerton. He made his major league debut in July 2014, and played for the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds after his time with the Royals was over.
The Monarchs released a statement on the Colon signing, which reads, in part:
Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra describes Christian Colón as that teammate everyone on the team sees as a winner. His coaches and teammates have always had a tremendous amount of respect for him as a person and a player. He is very unselfish, cares about people, makes everyone around him better.
“This guy's been a good player for a long time. He has been on championship teams, including the Royals” said Calfapietra.
